Tourists visit Harbin Ice-Snow World in NE China

Xinhua) 09:12, January 01, 2023

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2022 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2022 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2022 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2022 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists take selfies at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

