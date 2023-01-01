Tourists visit Harbin Ice-Snow World in NE China
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2022 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2022 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2022 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2022 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Tourists take selfies at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.