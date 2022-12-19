Home>>
Harbin Ice-Snow World opens in NE China
(CGTN) 14:07, December 19, 2022
The 24th Harbin Ice-Snow World opened in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on December 17. It is a world-leading theme park of large-scale ice and snow sculptures. It covers 810,000 square meters, contains more than 100 ice and snow tourist attractions and has eight entertainment venues offering free entry.
This year, the main tower measures 43 meters high, with officials saying it was the most difficult to design and build. The biggest highlight is the 120-meter-high sky wheel, where visitors can overlook the entire venue.
