Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Home>>

Ice harvesting in northeast China's Harbin

(People's Daily App) 14:13, December 27, 2022

Hundreds of workers in northeast China's Harbin city are engaged in ice harvesting against severe cold. The ice will be used for the construction of the Ice World which to be opened to public by the end of December.

