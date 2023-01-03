Tourists play at Ice and Snow Carnival park in Harbin

January 03, 2023

Tourists play at the Ice and Snow Carnival park on the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2023 shows tourists playing at the Ice and Snow Carnival park on the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

