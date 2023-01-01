National college students' ice sculpture contest concludes in Harbin
A prize-winning ice sculpture is seen during a national college students' ice sculpture contest in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A national college students' ice sculpture contest concluded in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Saturday.
