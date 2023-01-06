We Are China

39th Harbin Int'l Ice and Snow Festival held in NE China

Xinhua) 08:24, January 06, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 5, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

The opening ceremony of the 39th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Thursday.

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on Jan. 5, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Fireworks light up the sky over the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist takes pictures at the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 5, 2023 shows fireworks lighting up the sky over the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Fireworks light up the sky over the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

