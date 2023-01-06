39th Harbin Int'l Ice and Snow Festival held in NE China
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 5, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
The opening ceremony of the 39th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Thursday.
Fireworks light up the sky over the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 5, 2023 shows fireworks lighting up the sky over the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Fireworks light up the sky over the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 5, 2023 shows fireworks lighting up the sky over the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
