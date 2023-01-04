We Are China

3rd Huade Cup national youth professional ice sculpture competition held in Harbin, N China

Xinhua) 16:39, January 04, 2023

A contestant works on an ice sculpture during a competition at an ice lantern fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A total of 10 teams attended the 3rd Huade Cup national youth professional ice sculpture competition at an ice lantern fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Wednesday.

A contestant works on an ice sculpture during a competition at an ice lantern fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A contestant works on an ice sculpture during a competition at an ice lantern fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A contestant works on an ice sculpture during a competition at an ice lantern fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A contestant works on an ice sculpture during a competition at an ice lantern fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A contestant works on an ice sculpture during a competition at an ice lantern fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A contestant works on an ice sculpture during a competition at an ice lantern fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A contestant works on an ice sculpture during a competition at an ice lantern fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A contestant works on an ice sculpture during a competition at an ice lantern fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Contestants work on ice sculptures during a competition at an ice lantern fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)