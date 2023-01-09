We Are China

Ice sculpture competition concludes in Harbin, NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:44, January 09, 2023

Tourists look at ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A competition, featuring ice sculptures with exquisite craftsmanship from 12 sculptor teams, concluded at the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Saturday.

A tourist takes pictures of a price-winning ice sculpture at the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A judge looks at an ice sculpture at the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A tourist takes pictures of ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)