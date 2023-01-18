Ice and snow festival kicks off in Hohhot, N China’s Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 16:58, January 18, 2023

Photo shows a scene from the opening ceremony of the 2023 Hohhot Ice and Snow Festival in Hohhot city, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Shaokai)

The 2023 Hohhot Ice and Snow Festival opened in Hohhot city, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Jan. 17, 2023.

The festival, which is held at a park with an ice and snow world coving nearly 200,000 square meters, will run until Feb. 21. It features ice sculptures, ice slides, snowmobiles, local food and snacks, fireworks shows, and other activities.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)