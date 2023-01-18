Home>>
Ice and snow festival kicks off in Hohhot, N China’s Inner Mongolia
(People's Daily Online) 16:58, January 18, 2023
|Photo shows a scene from the opening ceremony of the 2023 Hohhot Ice and Snow Festival in Hohhot city, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Shaokai)
The 2023 Hohhot Ice and Snow Festival opened in Hohhot city, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Jan. 17, 2023.
The festival, which is held at a park with an ice and snow world coving nearly 200,000 square meters, will run until Feb. 21. It features ice sculptures, ice slides, snowmobiles, local food and snacks, fireworks shows, and other activities.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Various ice and snow activities boost winter tourism in Harbin, NE China's Heilongjiang
- Tourists flock to see magnificent snow and ice scenery of Mingyue Mountain in E China's Jiangxi
- Remote forest farm becomes popular scenic area after embracing tourism
- Ice-snow town built on barren mountains injects vitality into local villages
- 20th Urumqi Silk Road Ice & Snow Festival opens in Urumqi, China’s Xinjiang
- Ice-and-snow fever grows in southern China
- Ice and snow tourism booms in Beijing ahead of 2022 Olympic Winter Games
- Ice and snow towns flourish in China
- Snow and ice sports give students with disabilities an opportunity to make a name for themselves
- Beijing launches 22 tourist routes for ice and snow activities
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.