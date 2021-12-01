Beijing launches 22 tourist routes for ice and snow activities

People's Daily Online) 10:56, December 01, 2021

In its bid to integrate snow and ice sports with cultural and tourism resources, Beijing has rolled out 22 high-quality tourist routes that focus on such themes as skiing, mountain climbing, hiking, self-driving tours, tasting Beijing foods, and visiting famous scenic sites made famous on the Internet. The municipality also released a map to advertise its snow and ice travel resources for tourists.

Visitors have fun as Beijing's 36th Ice and Snow Festival kicks off at Beijing Expo Park on Nov. 27, 2021. (Photo/Beijing Daily)

Beijing’s Yanqing district, the competition zone for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, kicked off the city’s 36th Ice and Snow Festival on Nov. 27 with the hope that this event would be a source of fun and entertainment for tourists while further promoting ice and snow resources and local culture and customs. More than 100 cultural and tourism products are to be unveiled during the event and mainly cover six areas, including representative activities, fun winter activities, hot-spring-themed products, and getting a taste of delicious cuisine, among others.

Yanqing has released 10 quality tourist routes to connect nearly 60 distinctive snow and ice scenic spots in the district, providing all-factor and all-encompassing travel products for visitors during the winter season.

These plans and activities indicate Beijing’s ambition to integrate ice and snow resources so as to create new consumption scenarios focusing on snow and ice products, cultivate various new business forms in the sphere of the snow and ice industry, and promote in-depth integration between winter sports and cultural and tourism resources, as well as accelerating the building of a cultural and tourism corridor in Beijing and Zhangjiakou cities and their surrounding areas.

Below are a short-list of some of the quality tourist routes recommended by Beijing:

First is the Beijing Winter Olympics Park, the new Shougang Bridge, the Shougang Ski Jumping Platform, the Shougang Sangaolu Museum, the Shang Brew and the Shougang X-Games Park.

Second is the Genting Resort Secret Garden, Forlong Four Seasons Town, Thaiwoo Ski Resort, Thaiwoo Food Street, and nighttime skiing.

Third is the Snow and Ice Festival at the International Grape Exhibition Garden, Club Med Joyview Yanqing, Forlong Four Seasons Town, Vanke Shijinglong Ski Resort, and the Forlong Ski Resort.

