China immersed in the joys of Spring Festival

People's Daily Online) 15:55, January 28, 2023

People smile under the Chinese Lunar New Year spotlights in the Ancient City of Dingzhou, north China’s Hebei Province, Jan. 22, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Zhou Bo)

During this year’s Spring Festival holiday, Chinese people all throughout the country celebrated in their own special way.

