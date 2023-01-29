Home>>
Spectacular rime scenery in "China's coldest town"
(People's Daily Online) 18:11, January 29, 2023
Photo shows the breathtaking rime scenery in Huzhong district, Dahinggan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The district is known as "China's coldest town." (Photo/Tian Yunxiang)
Because of extremely cold weather, the rime scenery in Huzhong district, Dahinggan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has become more magnificent.
The minimum temperature in Huzhong district, which is known as "China's coldest town," has recently dropped to minus 51.8 degrees Celsius as a result of persistent strong cold air.
Rime scenery has long been a highlight of the ice and snow tourism of Huzhong district. This year, the picturesque rime views in the district fascinates visitors even more.
