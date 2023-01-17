Colorfully lit snow sculptures, busy fish market add festive atmosphere in China's easternmost city

People's Daily Online) 17:15, January 17, 2023

A snow sculpture made to welcome the Year of the Rabbit in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/Chen Lei)

The approach of the Spring Festival is bringing a stronger festive atmosphere to snow-covered Fuyuan in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the country’s easternmost city.

Snow sculptures, one of Fuyuan’s best-known features, have been illuminated as part of a project that was launched to beautify the city. When night falls, a variety of decorative lights along the city’s streets provide gorgeous night views, beguiling people with Spring Festival spirit.

Fuyuan is known as the "capital of freshwater fish in China," and the city’s Dongji fish market is a popular tourist attraction and fish market for citizens. At the market, people can see Chinese sturgeon larger than an adult man, large carp that weigh more than 10 kilograms, and also salmon, a local specialty of the city.

While the Dongji fish market offers people a feast for the eyes, the busy fish market is also believed to be a good omen of abundant food and wealth year after year.

