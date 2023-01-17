China's Heilongjiang sees foreign trade up 33 pct in 2022

HARBIN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province saw its foreign trade in goods grow by 33 percent year on year to 265.15 billion yuan (about 39.44 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, customs data showed.

The province's exports rose by 22 percent year on year to 54.56 billion yuan, while its imports saw an increase of 36.2 percent to 210.59 billion yuan last year, according to Harbin Customs in the provincial capital.

In 2022, Heilongjiang's imports and exports involving countries along the Belt and Road reached 208.74 billion yuan, up 39 percent, accounting for 78.7 percent of the province's total foreign trade value. Trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 32.3 percent to reach 24.03 billion yuan in 2022.

The export of goods such as mechanical, electronic, labor-intensive and agricultural products, saw an increase during this period. The province also saw growth in the import of agricultural products, iron ore, and mechanical and electronic products.

