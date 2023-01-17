We Are China

Liang Huiling elected governor of China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 13:13, January 17, 2023

HARBIN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Liang Huiling was elected governor of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province by the provincial legislature on Monday.

The 14th Heilongjiang Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its first session.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)