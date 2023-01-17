Home>>
Liang Huiling elected governor of China's Heilongjiang
(Xinhua) 13:13, January 17, 2023
HARBIN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Liang Huiling was elected governor of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province by the provincial legislature on Monday.
The 14th Heilongjiang Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its first session.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: snow season off to lively start in northeast China
- Preparations made for snow sculpture expo in Harbin, NE China
- Penguins visit Harbin Ice-Snow World in China's Heilongjiang
- In pics: Snow Town scenic spot in Hailin City, Heilongjiang
- Picturesque winter scenery of Wudalianchi in NE China's Heilongjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.