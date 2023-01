We Are China

A glimpse of Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port in east China

Xinhua) 08:11, January 29, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows container ships at the Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows a container ship at the Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Trucks transport containers at Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows a container ship docking at the Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port with the assistance of tugboats in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Trucks transport containers at Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A container ship sails to Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows the Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Trucks transport containers at Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows container ships at the Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2023 shows a container ship docking at the Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port with the assistance of tugboats in east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)