Xiamen Port in SE China's Fujian opens first new int'l route of 2023

People's Daily Online) 17:14, January 06, 2023

A container vessel loaded with goods departed Xiamen Port in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province on Jan. 4, marking the opening of the South China Philippines (SCP) route - the port's first new international route of 2023.

A container vessel loaded with goods departs Xiamen Port in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province on Jan. 4, 2023, marking the opening of the South China Philippines route. (Photo courtesy of Xiamen Port Authority)

Co-launched by Pacific International Lines and Emirates Shipping Line, the SCP route links Xiamen Port with Nansha Port and Shekou Port in south China's Guangdong Province, as well as Manila Port and Cebu Port in the Philippines, which is a member of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Photo shows a banner on a container celebrating the opening of the South China Philippines route at Xiamen Port. (Photo courtesy of Xiamen Port Authority)

The opening of the new route will further facilitate trade between Xiamen city and the Philippines, said an executive of Xiamen Port.

So far, Xiamen Port has opened 174 routes, including 134 international routes, of which 97 connect with RCEP members.

Photo shows a banner on a container celebrating the opening of the South China Philippines route at Xiamen Port. (Photo courtesy of Xiamen Port Authority)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)