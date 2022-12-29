Chinese ports' container throughput maintains expansion in Jan-Nov

Xinhua) 09:39, December 29, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Container throughput at China's ports continued stable growth in the first 11 months of 2022, data from the Ministry of Transport showed Wednesday.

During this period, some 270 million twenty-foot equivalent units of containers were handled at the country's ports, up 4.2 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

Cargo throughput at China's ports edged up 0.7 percent year on year to 14.31 billion tonnes over the same period, the data revealed.

Cargo throughput for domestic trade went up 2.2 percent year on year during this period, while that for foreign trade fell by 2.5 percent.

