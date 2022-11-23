Home>>
Chinese ports' container throughput maintains expansion in January-October
(Xinhua) 16:24, November 23, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Container throughput at China's ports continued stable growth from January to October 2022, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.
During this period, some 240 million twenty-foot equivalent units of containers were handled at the country's ports, up 4 percent year on year, according to the ministry.
The year-on-year growth rate is the same as that recorded in the first three quarters of this year.
Cargo throughput at China's ports edged up 0.5 percent year on year to 12.93 billion tonnes. This growth rate is higher than the 0.1 percent growth rate in the first three quarters of 2022.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Yantai Port in E China paves way for China-Africa two-way logistics channel
- Interview: China's COSCO bid big win for Hamburg port, says CEO
- In pics: Qinzhou Port in S China's Guangxi
- China makes significant progress in building framework for world-leading waterway networks
- Shanghai Port registers record throughput in July
- Coordinated development energizes Chinese port city
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.