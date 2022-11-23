Chinese ports' container throughput maintains expansion in January-October

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Container throughput at China's ports continued stable growth from January to October 2022, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.

During this period, some 240 million twenty-foot equivalent units of containers were handled at the country's ports, up 4 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

The year-on-year growth rate is the same as that recorded in the first three quarters of this year.

Cargo throughput at China's ports edged up 0.5 percent year on year to 12.93 billion tonnes. This growth rate is higher than the 0.1 percent growth rate in the first three quarters of 2022.

