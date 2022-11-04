Yantai Port in E China paves way for China-Africa two-way logistics channel

People's Daily Online) 14:47, November 04, 2022

A cargo ship berths at Yantai Port, East China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Fang Ming)

Yantai Port in east China's Shandong Province has been speeding up efforts in the construction of the "China-Africa two-way logistics channel" which will serve as a "freeway" for China-Africa economic and trade cooperation.

As one of the 15 key coastal ports under the Belt and Road Initiative and the largest port serving China-Africa trade in China, it has witnessed the world's largest import volume of bauxite for consecutive years.

The port has developed a logistics chain for China-Africa bauxite cooperation. In the first three quarters this year, it has handled over 20 million tonnes of bauxite from Africa, ensuring the raw material supply for the aluminum industry in China.

It has also paved the way for China to launch services for its African customers through the logistics chain, providing engineering machinery, equipment, and materials. The delivery volume of Chinese-African cargo liners at Yantai Port has reached 1.5 million tonnes so far.

To turn itself into a major port exporting products manufactured in China to Africa, Yantai Port has launched new shipping routes to countries like Uganda and Nigeria. Each month, there are eight ships sailing from Yantai Port to African countries.

At present, China-Africa cargo liners at Yantai Port, with their abundant transport capacity, operate on a regular basis and carry a diverse range of products. Their annual delivery volume is expected to hit a record high of 1.8 million tonnes as of the end of this year.

