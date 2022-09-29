Interview: China-initiated concept promotes world peace, prosperity, says economist

September 29, 2022

DAKAR, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Building a community with a shared future for mankind, a China-initiated concept calling on all countries to strengthen cooperation, will help promote global peace and prosperity, a renowned Senegalese economist has said.

"The world today faces more and more challenges such as inequality, climate change, and security problems. All countries need to strengthen coordination and cooperation to address these challenges," Ahmadou Aly Mbaye, rector of Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Regarding Africa-China cooperation and related projects, he said infrastructure -- the foundation of a country's development -- is an important area of Africa-China cooperation.

In March, the opening of the Foundiougne Bridge, built by a Chinese company, in the Fatick region of Senegal has greatly reduced the travel time and related costs between Senegal and its neighboring countries.

African countries are eager to have high-quality infrastructure, and China has strongly supported them in improving infrastructure, he said, adding that Senegal has also benefited a lot from Africa-China cooperation.

Having observed China's development for years, Mbaye said that as the second largest economy in the world, China's achievements have proved the superiority of its political system, and its economic development model has also been generally recognized by other countries.

"What impresses me is that every time I go to China, I saw a lot of extraordinary changes," said the economist, who has visited China many times.

From the large number of clean energy facilities, such as the solar photovoltaic power stations and wind farms, Mbaye said he can see China's willingness and determination to deal with climate change.

He also appreciated China's firm stance and unremitting efforts in reducing inequality and poverty.

"At present, there are huge inequalities in the world, especially in some Western countries, and China is committed to eliminating inequality. I think that it is very positive," he said.

