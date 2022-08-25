Interview: Nine programs set to bolster Africa-China cooperation, says AU Commission deputy chief

Xinhua) 16:49, August 25, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The nine programs of Africa-China cooperation is boosting bilateral cooperation in all directions, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Monique Nsanzabaganwa has said.

Last week, a coordinators' meeting was held successfully to advance the follow-up actions of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, during which China announced nine programs to strengthen China-Africa cooperation in such fields as poverty reduction, agricultural development and digital innovation.

The nine programs "are pretty aligned to the priorities of Africa as expressed in the Agenda 2063," the AU's 50-year continental development plan, Nsanzabaganwa said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"We look up to these nine programs with high expectations," she said.

Nsanzabaganwa noted that cooperation in public health is one key aspect that can significantly benefit the two sides with the help of the nine programs.

"China (is) really supporting Africa not only to cope with this pandemic when it struck a couple of years ago, but also to continue supporting and building the capacity of Africa to handle the pandemic and also to industrialize the production of the pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other medical items, like protective equipments," she said.

She said China-Africa cooperation in poverty reduction and agriculture is also another priority among the nine programs that can complement Africa's continental development priorities.

It can help realize Africa's continental aspiration for self-reliance by tapping into its own natural resources, Nsanzabaganwa said.

"That is one area where this cooperation between Africa and China can really come very handy, and we look forward to that, especially during this time when the world is facing disruptions in terms of food distributions, in logistical channels," she said.

In terms of trade and investment, China has supported the building of the African Continental Free Trade Area to help boost trade among African countries, Nsanzabaganwa said.

The trade agreement, which integrates the continent's 1.3 billion people for intra-Africa trade, will also promote the development of "trade, investment and industrialization programs between Africa and China," she added.

In addition to the nine programs outlined under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the deputy chairperson noted the significance of ongoing cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Nsanzabaganwa recalled a Memorandum of Understanding signed last year between the AU and China's National Development and Reform Commission within the framework of the AU-China Cooperation Plan on the Belt and Road, covering priority sectors such as health, food security, infrastructure and energy.

"It is an initiative that is going to really support in terms of achieving the flagship (projects) of Agenda 2063, especially in the area of infrastructure," she said.

As 2022 marks 20 years since the Durban Summit, which established the AU -- the successor of the Organization of African Unity, the deputy chairperson emphasized the need to strengthen Africa-China ties further.

The AU is dedicated to the integration of Africa, which requires large sums of investments, Nsanzabaganwa noted, adding they would like to invite partners and friends, including China, to "come and invest in Africa, and also cooperate in many ways that can help us move forward."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)