China, African countries to strengthen media cooperation

Xinhua) 10:40, August 26, 2022

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends the opening ceremony of the Fifth Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2022. Huang read out a congratulatory letter by Chinese President Xi Jinping and made a keynote speech during the ceremony. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Fifth Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation took place here on Thursday in a combined online and offline mode, with delegates from the two sides agreeing to further strengthen media cooperation.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Ibrahima Sory Sylla, Ambassador of Senegal to China, read the congratulatory letters from the presidents of China and Senegal to the forum.

Hailing the fruitful results and valuable experience the forum has achieved since it was established ten years ago, Huang called on Chinese and African media to play a significant role in deepening China-Africa friendship and enhancing people-to-people bonds.

He also expressed hope that the two sides' media would speed up practical cooperation and actively create an international public opinion atmosphere of cohesive development and collaboration.

The forum was co-hosted by the National Radio and Television Administration of China, the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, and the African Union of Broadcasting. More than 240 Chinese and foreign delegates from more than 40 countries and regions attended the forum.

