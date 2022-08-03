Shanghai Port registers record throughput in July

Xinhua) 09:36, August 03, 2022

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Port registered a throughput of over 4.3 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in July, a record high in the same period, the port operator said Tuesday.

From January to July, the port's total throughput achieved positive growth compared to the same period last year despite the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd.

The daily average throughput in July neared 140,000 TEUs, recovering to the pre-epidemic level, the company said.

