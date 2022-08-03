Home>>
Shanghai Port registers record throughput in July
(Xinhua) 09:36, August 03, 2022
SHANGHAI, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Port registered a throughput of over 4.3 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in July, a record high in the same period, the port operator said Tuesday.
From January to July, the port's total throughput achieved positive growth compared to the same period last year despite the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd.
The daily average throughput in July neared 140,000 TEUs, recovering to the pre-epidemic level, the company said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Coordinated development energizes Chinese port city
- World's first multimodal service port opens in Guangdong
- China's Caofeidian Port sees rise in cargo throughput
- China's first sea-rail automated container terminal put into operation
- China's major ports see steady growth in container throughput in May
- China's ports see higher throughput in May
- Cargo throughput rises significantly at Shanghai airport
- Shanghai Port sees container throughput recover
- East China port sees record high monthly container throughput
- Xi stresses building Chinese free trade port with global influence
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.