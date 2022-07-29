World's first multimodal service port opens in Guangdong

Ecns.cn) 13:09, July 29, 2022

Aerial view shows the Nansha port, world first multimodal service port connects sea, river and railway transportation in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The fourth phase of the port includes four 100,000 metric-ton berths and their supporting container barge berths and integrates advanced technologies such as Beidou navigation, 5G communications, artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles.

