World's first multimodal service port opens in Guangdong
(Ecns.cn) 13:09, July 29, 2022
Aerial view shows the Nansha port, world first multimodal service port connects sea, river and railway transportation in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The fourth phase of the port includes four 100,000 metric-ton berths and their supporting container barge berths and integrates advanced technologies such as Beidou navigation, 5G communications, artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles.
