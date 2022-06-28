We Are China

China's first sea-rail automated container terminal put into operation

Ecns.cn) 11:09, June 28, 2022

Photo shows a container vessel from Indonesia docked at the Guangxi Beibu Gulf Qinzhou Port, marking the successful berthing at China's first sea-rail automated container terminal, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 27, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Weichen)

The terminal will have two 100,000 tonnes-class automated container berths, with an annual design handling capacity of 1.25m TEU.

