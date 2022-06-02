China's major ports see steady growth in container throughput in May

Xinhua) 15:49, June 02, 2022

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China's major ports handled over 23 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers in May, up 4.2 percent from a year ago, according to the Ministry of Transport Thursday.

In May, the cargo throughput of major ports monitored reached 1.03 billion tonnes, an average daily increase of 3.2 percent compared with April, data from the ministry showed.

The container throughput of the Shanghai Port stood at 3.41 million TEUs in May, an average daily increase of 7 percent month on month. This indicates stronger recovery momentum for one of the country's largest container ports.

China has intensified efforts to coordinate epidemic control with waterway transportation and production, especially in areas such as the Yangtze River Delta and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Measures taken include ensuring round-the-clock operations at key ports, coordinating and unclogging waterway transportation, and promoting non-contact means with the help of technology, the ministry said.

