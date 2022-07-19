China's Caofeidian Port sees rise in cargo throughput

Xinhua) 16:24, July 19, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows ships unloading cargo at the ore wharf of the Caofeidian Port area of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. The throughput in Caofeidian Port area reached 234.66 million tons from January to June, up 10.86 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows a ship loading cargo at the coal wharf of the Caofeidian Port area of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. The throughput in Caofeidian Port area reached 234.66 million tons from January to June, up 10.86 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows a ship departing from the coal wharf of the Caofeidian Port area of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. The throughput in Caofeidian Port area reached 234.66 million tons from January to June, up 10.86 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows the coal wharf of the Caofeidian Port area of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. The throughput in Caofeidian Port area reached 234.66 million tons from January to June, up 10.86 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows a ship unloading cargo at the petroleum wharf of the Caofeidian Port area of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. The throughput in Caofeidian Port area reached 234.66 million tons from January to June, up 10.86 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows a ship unloading cargo at the ore wharf of the Caofeidian Port area of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. The throughput in Caofeidian Port area reached 234.66 million tons from January to June, up 10.86 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows a ship unloading cargo at the ore wharf of the Caofeidian Port area of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. The throughput in Caofeidian Port area reached 234.66 million tons from January to June, up 10.86 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows a ship unloading cargo at the ore wharf of the Caofeidian Port area of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. The throughput in Caofeidian Port area reached 234.66 million tons from January to June, up 10.86 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

