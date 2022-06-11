New cargo flight service links China's Hefei, Osaka

Xinhua) 15:17, June 11, 2022

HEFEI, June 10 (Xinhua) -- A new cargo flight service linking Hefei, the capital of east China's Anhui Province, and Japan's Osaka was launched on Thursday.

The maiden flight to Osaka was mainly loaded with cross-border e-commerce commodities including daily necessities.

Flight time between the two cities is approximately three hours. Three weekly round trips are scheduled on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, according to Hefei airport.

This is the fourth regular international cargo service launched from Hefei airport, following the ones linking Los Angeles, London and Seoul.

