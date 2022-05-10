China launches cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-4

Ecns.cn) 09:32, May 10, 2022

The Long March-7 Y5 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-4, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, May 10, 2022. China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-4 on Tuesday to deliver supplies for its space station. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The Long March-7 Y5 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-4, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, May 10, 2022. China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-4 on Tuesday to deliver supplies for its space station. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The Long March-7 Y5 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-4, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, May 10, 2022. China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-4 on Tuesday to deliver supplies for its space station. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The Long March-7 Y5 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-4, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, May 10, 2022. China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-4 on Tuesday to deliver supplies for its space station. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The Long March-7 Y5 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-4, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, May 10, 2022. China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-4 on Tuesday to deliver supplies for its space station. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)