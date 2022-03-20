China's first cargo airport completes flight-test of air freighter

Xinhua) 09:15, March 20, 2022

An air freighter taxis at the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, March 19, 2022. The Ezhou Huahu Airport completed its flight-test of air freighter on Saturday. The airport is the country's first cargo airport, with the functional orientation of the air cargo hub and feeder airport for passenger transport. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An air freighter flies over the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, March 19, 2022. The Ezhou Huahu Airport completed its flight-test of air freighter on Saturday. The airport is the country's first cargo airport, with the functional orientation of the air cargo hub and feeder airport for passenger transport. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

