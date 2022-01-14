China's busiest port hits record 1.2 bln tonnes of cargo throughput

Xinhua) 16:49, January 14, 2022

NINGBO, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The annual cargo throughput of China's busiest port, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in the eastern province of Zhejiang, reached a record high of 1.2 billion tonnes in 2021, up 4.4 percent year on year, the provincial port and navigation management center said Friday.

The port has held the world's highest cargo throughput record for 13 consecutive years, while its container throughput surpassed 31 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2021, ranking third globally, an 8.2 percent year-on-year increase.

By the end of 2021, the sea routes of the port totaled 287, with an increase of 27 routes from the end of 2020.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)