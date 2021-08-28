China's road cargo transport expands in Jan.-July

Xinhua) 14:52, August 28, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's road cargo transport registered solid growth in the first seven months of 2021, official data shows.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the road freight volume amounted to approximately 21.88 billion tonnes in the January-July period, up 25.7 percent year on year.

The northwest province of Qinghai saw the fastest growth in the period, with a growth rate of 44.2 percent.

In the first seven months, the ministry reported that fixed-asset investment in road construction reached 1.38 trillion yuan (about 213 billion U.S. dollars), up 8.8 percent year on year.

