Home>>
China's road cargo transport expands in Jan.-July
(Xinhua) 14:52, August 28, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's road cargo transport registered solid growth in the first seven months of 2021, official data shows.
According to the Ministry of Transport, the road freight volume amounted to approximately 21.88 billion tonnes in the January-July period, up 25.7 percent year on year.
The northwest province of Qinghai saw the fastest growth in the period, with a growth rate of 44.2 percent.
In the first seven months, the ministry reported that fixed-asset investment in road construction reached 1.38 trillion yuan (about 213 billion U.S. dollars), up 8.8 percent year on year.
(Web editor: Du Mingming, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.