China's Tianjin Port sees 300-mln-tonne cargo throughput

TIANJIN, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The cargo throughput of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality exceeded 300 million tonnes this year on Tuesday, the best record in history, according to Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd.

Meanwhile, the container throughput of Tianjin Port totaled 13.48 million TEUs on Tuesday, up by 15.8 percent year on year.

Tianjin port on the coast of the Bohai Sea is a pivotal shipping outlet for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, linked with more than 800 ports in over 200 countries and regions around the world.

Despite the impact of COVID-19, Tianjin Port handled 18.35 million TEUs in 2020, up by 6.1 percent from the previous year, ranking among the top 10 in the world.

