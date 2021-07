China Hammock Dance Championships held in Tianjin

Ecns.cn) 11:10, July 23, 2021

China Hammock Dance Championships is held in Tianjin on July 22, 2021. Sixty-five competitors of ten categories including middle-aged group, youth group, art group and professional competition group have participated in this competition. (Photo: China News Service/Tong Yu)

