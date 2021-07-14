In pics: Colorful saltern in Tianjin

July 14, 2021

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

Visitors can enjoy the sea breeze while catching an amazing view of the colorful salt pan in Hangu Changlu Tianjin, the first coastal saltern in China. Salt production in Hangu started in the later Tang dynasty (923–926) and reached its peak during the Jin dynasty (1115–1234). Salt manufacturing and culture developed gradually over its long history.

People can appreciate the flat squares of charming colors and impressive salt mountains from May to October every year.

