Night economy in Tianjin, N China

July 13, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2021 shows the venue of a drinking carnival in Xiqing District of north China's Tianjin. A drinking carnival called "Craft Brew" was held Saturday on the Wisdom Mountain Hill Square in Xiqing District, attracting many young visitors to come and play. People can enjoy a dazzling collection of craft beer, coffee and food from all over the world during the carnival. (Photo by Sun Fanyue/Xinhua)

