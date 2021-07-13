Home>>
Night economy in Tianjin, N China
(Xinhua) 12:36, July 13, 2021
Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2021 shows the venue of a drinking carnival in Xiqing District of north China's Tianjin. A drinking carnival called "Craft Brew" was held Saturday on the Wisdom Mountain Hill Square in Xiqing District, attracting many young visitors to come and play. People can enjoy a dazzling collection of craft beer, coffee and food from all over the world during the carnival. (Photo by Sun Fanyue/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.