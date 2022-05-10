We Are China

Close-up view of launch of Tianzhou-4

(People's Daily App) 15:08, May 10, 2022

China successfully launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-4 on Tuesday, to deliver supplies to the space station Tiangong.

This video clip captured by a camera set on a high platform of the launching tower offers a super close-up perspective for watching the spectacular moment.

