Home>>
China's first cargo airport to put into operation
(Ecns.cn) 13:45, June 15, 2022
Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)
It is China's first cargo airport, with the functional orientation of the air cargo hub and feeder airport for passenger transport.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.