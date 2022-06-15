China's first cargo airport to put into operation

Ecns.cn) 13:45, June 15, 2022

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

It is China's first cargo airport, with the functional orientation of the air cargo hub and feeder airport for passenger transport.

