Cargo, container throughput of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port register growth in Jan-Nov
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 13, 2022 shows a ro-ro ship docking at Meidong Dock of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
The cargo and container throughput of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port registered year-on-year growth of 3.41 percent and 7.84 percent respectively in the first 11 months in 2022. The port saw its cargo throughput reach 1.16 billion tons while the container throughput achieved 31.26 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 13, 2022 shows gantry crane loading and uploading containers of sea-rail intermodal trains at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2022 shows vehicles at Meidong Dock of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 13, 2022 shows the Chuanshan area of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A staff member controls the loading of containers remotely at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 13, 2022 shows a cargo ship docking at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
