Shanghai port remains world's busiest container port in 2022

January 03, 2023

Photo taken on May 17, 2022 shows a view of the automated container terminal of Shanghai Yangshan Deep Water Port in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

SHANGHAI, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Port remained the world's busiest container port for the 13th straight year in 2022, despite the COVID-19 epidemic, port data showed Monday.

The port's container throughput exceeded 47.3 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2022, according to the Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd., the port operator.

Braving the epidemic, as well as waves of heat and cold last year, the port guaranteed the stable operation of the Shanghai International Shipping Center and safeguarded the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Following the epidemic in the second quarter, the port managed to quickly make a V-shaped recovery in container throughput in July, when it handled a monthly record high of 4.3 million TEUs.

