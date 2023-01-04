North China's Ganqmod Port sees growth in goods shipment in 2022

Xinhua) 13:33, January 04, 2023

Staff members check the locomotive of a freight train in Erenhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2021. (Photo by Guo Pengjie/Xinhua)

HOHHOT, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- The goods shipment volume via Ganqmod Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region exceeded 19 million tonnes in 2022, making it the highway port with the largest shipment volume between China and Mongolia.

This figure is 2.44 times that of 2021, according to the Ganqmod Port management committee in the city of Bayan Nur. Of the goods, imported coal exceeded 18 million tonnes, soaring nearly 160 percent year on year, while exported goods reached 257,700 tonnes, up more than 74 percent year on year.

In 2021, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, the shipment volume of the port decreased significantly. In 2022, Inner Mongolia implemented innovative measures -- including improving the business environment and intelligent customs clearance -- to promote the recovery of the shipment volume at the port.

Currently, the daily number of inbound and outbound cargo vehicles via the port has increased to more than 3,500 from just 400 in 2009, according to the management committee.

Ganqmod Port, a major energy import channel for the country, has become an important hub on the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor.

