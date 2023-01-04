China's Beibu Gulf Port sees cargo throughput rise in 2022

Xinhua) 15:26, January 04, 2023

NANNING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Beibu Gulf Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw its cargo throughput rise 16.78 percent year on year to 7.02 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers in 2022.

With advances in the new land-sea transit routes in the western region and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, the port has been making efforts to explore supply sources in the western region of China, according to Beibu Gulf Port Group.

Last year, the port opened 11 new container routes. It currently has 75 shipping routes, connecting almost all major coastal ports of the country, as well as ASEAN members.

The port serves as an important transit point in the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provincial regions and Singapore.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)