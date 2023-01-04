China's railway cargo delivery up 4.7 pct in 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's railway cargo delivery volume reached 3.9 billion tonnes in 2022, up 4.7 percent year on year, according to the national railway operator.

Railway cargo services raked in 478.6 billion yuan (about 69.23 billion U.S. dollars) last year, rising 9.8 percent over 2021, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed.

China saw some 4,100 km of new railway lines put into operation in 2022, and over half of them were high-speed railways.

This year, the national railway operator expects passenger trips to climb over 67 percent from that of 2022, and estimates that overall transportation revenue will generally rebound to the level before the epidemic.

Over 3,000 km of new railway lines will be put into service in 2023, with 2,500 km being high-speed railways.

