Xingguo-Quanzhou railway starts operation

Xinhua) 13:38, January 01, 2023

The train T8010 is seen at Quanzhou railway station in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

The 464-km railway linking Xingguo in east China's Jiangxi Province and Quanzhou in southeast China's Fujian Province, started operation on Friday. The designed speed of the line is 160 km/h.

