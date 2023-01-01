Xingguo-Quanzhou railway starts operation
The train T8010 is seen at Quanzhou railway station in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)
The 464-km railway linking Xingguo in east China's Jiangxi Province and Quanzhou in southeast China's Fujian Province, started operation on Friday. The designed speed of the line is 160 km/h.
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 30, 2022 shows the train T8010 running along the Xingguo-Quanzhou railway. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)
Railway staff pose for a photo at Quanzhou railway station in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)
A stewardess decorates the train T8010 at Quanzhou railway station in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)
Passengers board the train T8010 at Quanzhou railway station in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)
The train T8010 leaves Quanzhou railway station in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)
Photos
