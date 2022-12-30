New high-speed railway operational in northwest China

Xinhua) 08:21, December 30, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 29, 2022 shows a train passing by the Yellow River in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

LANZHOU, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- A 219-km high-speed railway line, linking the cities of Zhongwei and Lanzhou in northwest China, entered operation on Thursday.

With a designed speed of 250 km per hour, the new railway that connects the Yinchuan-Zhongwei line, has slashed the travel time between Yinchuan and Lanzhou, capitals of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Gansu Province, respectively, to less than three hours.

This high-speed railway also completes the final section of a railway loop line involving Shaanxi Province, Gansu and Ningxia.

The railway loop line further improves the coverage and accessibility of high-speed railway as it passes through many major cities in the three provincial-level regions, said Wang Dalin, an official with the China Railway Lanzhou Group Co., Ltd.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 29, 2022 shows a train passing by the Yellow River in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Train No. D2763 waits to depart at Zhongwei South Railway Station in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Train No. D2763 waits to depart at Zhongwei South Railway Station in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

The train conductor Huang Jingjing waits for the departure of train No. D2763 at Zhongwei South Railway Station in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 29, 2022 shows a train passing by the Yellow River in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)