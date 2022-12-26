Home>>
China adopts new railway operating plan
(Xinhua) 16:34, December 26, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China implemented a new railway operating plan on Monday to improve the country's railway passenger and freight transport efficiency, according to the national railway operator.
Starting Monday, 63 passenger trains were newly added across the country, bringing the total number of such trains to 6,046, said the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.
A total of 10,894 freight trains now operate nationwide, an increase of 50 compared with the previous schedule.
After the adjustment, the capacity of freight railways will further improve, and it will help boost coal transportation to ensure the demand from major coal-producing areas in the country, said the railway operator.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway handles 1.69 bln passenger trips in 10 yrs
- China-Laos Railway opens up new path for Laos' development, prosperity
- Rail travel in SW China on fast track as new line opens
- Kenya's standard gauge railway usage hits new high ahead of festive season
- Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway put into operation in Yunnan
- Track-laying ceremony of Shandong section of Jinan-Zhengzhou high-speed railway held in Liaocheng
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.