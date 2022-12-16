Track-laying ceremony of Shandong section of Jinan-Zhengzhou high-speed railway held in Liaocheng
Workers lay tracks at the construction site of the Jinan-Zhengzhou high-speed railway in Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
The track-laying ceremony of the Shandong section of Jinan-Zhengzhou high-speed railway was held in Liaocheng City on Thursday.
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2022 shows workers laying tracks at the construction site of the Jinan-Zhengzhou high-speed railway in Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
