Track-laying ceremony of Shandong section of Jinan-Zhengzhou high-speed railway held in Liaocheng

Xinhua) 08:39, December 16, 2022

Workers lay tracks at the construction site of the Jinan-Zhengzhou high-speed railway in Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

The track-laying ceremony of the Shandong section of Jinan-Zhengzhou high-speed railway was held in Liaocheng City on Thursday.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2022 shows workers laying tracks at the construction site of the Jinan-Zhengzhou high-speed railway in Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

