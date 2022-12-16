Languages

Friday, December 16, 2022

Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway put into operation in Yunnan

(Ecns.cn) 15:25, December 16, 2022

Photo shows Honghe Railway Station of the Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

The 107-km railway linking cities of Mile and Mengzi officially opened to tourists on Friday. It connects with the Nanning-Kunming Railway and integrates into southwest China's outbound channel to Vietnam and other Southeast Asian nations.


