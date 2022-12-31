Jinan-Laiwu intra-city high-speed railway put into operation
A stewardess is seen at Xueye railway station of Jinan-Laiwu intra-city high-speed railway in east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 30, 2022. The Jinan-Laiwu line, China's first intra-city high-speed railway with a designed speed of 350 km/h, was put into operation on Friday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Constructors pose for a group photo on the platform of Xueye railway station of Jinan-Laiwu intra-city high-speed railway in east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 30, 2022. The Jinan-Laiwu line, China's first intra-city high-speed railway with a designed speed of 350 km/h, was put into operation on Friday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Staff members celebrate the opening of Jinan-Laiwu intra-city high-speed railway at Xueye railway station in east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 30, 2022. The Jinan-Laiwu line, China's first intra-city high-speed railway with a designed speed of 350 km/h, was put into operation on Friday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
A Fuxing bullet train departs from Xueye railway station of Jinan-Laiwu intra-city high-speed railway in east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 30, 2022. The Jinan-Laiwu line, China's first intra-city high-speed railway with a designed speed of 350 km/h, was put into operation on Friday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 30, 2022 shows Xueye railway station of Jinan-Laiwu intra-city high-speed railway in east China's Shandong Province. The Jinan-Laiwu line, China's first intra-city high-speed railway with a designed speed of 350 km/h, was put into operation on Friday. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Photos
